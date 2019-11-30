Home Nation

Lawful powers enough for police to perform duties: Assam’s outgoing top cop

He said he would engage himself socially and try to keep extending his service to society.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Kuladhar Saikia, who retired as Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday, said “lawful” powers were enough for the force to perform its duties.

“Lawful powers are enough to do the job. We should function within the powers granted to us. If someone needs more then that is not good,” Saikia told journalists at his office.

The value of honesty had not yet changed, he said. He has been associated with several civil society organisations for a long time.

He insisted that there has to be a coalition between the police force and the society saying “It has to be based on the principle of friendship”.

“I gained a lot of experience in the past year and a half when I served as the DG of Assam Police. There have been several cases of convictions, including death sentence, based on the charge-sheets we filed,” Saikia said.

Under “Project Prahari”, he worked tirelessly to weed out the menace of witch-hunting. Speaking about it, he said, “If there are superstitions among people, there will be incidents of witch-hunting”.

He said he would engage himself socially and try to keep extending his service to society.

