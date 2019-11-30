Madhya Pradesh High Court reserves order on election petition against Pragya Thakur

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an application filed by BJP MP Pragya Thakur seeking dismissal of a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha, her lawyer said.

Rakesh Dixit, a Bhopal-based journalist, has filed a petition alleging that Thakur sought votes on religious lines during her campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha election, and violated the Representation of the People Act.

Thakur, MP from Bhopal, has filed an application seeking to dismiss the petition, said her lawyer, former advocate general P K Kaurav.

Kaurav said he argued that the petitioner did not submit any evidence to prove the authenticity of videos of the purported speeches delivered by Thakur.

The videos were downloaded from YouTube, so supporting evidence was necessary, the lawyer said.