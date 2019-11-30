Home Nation

Maoists, criminals and scamsters in fray for first phase of Jharkhand polls

Maoist commanders, murder and sexual assault accused, ex-gangsters and scamsters are in the ring as the polls get off on November 30, Saturday.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Officials carry election material as they leave for their polling stations ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Latehar district Friday Nov. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Officials carry election material as they leave for their polling stations ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Latehar district Friday Nov. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Candidates in the fray in Jharkhand Assembly polls make for a ‘deadly mix.’

Maoist commanders, murder and sexual assault accused, ex-gangsters and scamsters are in the ring as the polls get off on November 30, Saturday.

Advocate Rajiv Kumar who has filed several PIL’s against corrupt leaders in the Jharkhand High Court believes there has been a tacit understanding between political parties and crime syndicates.

“Madhu Koda is involved in multi-crore coal block allocation scam, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto in a construction scam and even CM Raghubar Das has been accused of a sewerage- drainage scam,” said Kumar. 

In fact, murder accused Shashi Bhushan Mehta, Dhullu Mahto, who has 28 criminal cases against him and surrendered Maoist Kundan Pahan, involved in over 100 incidents of loot, murder and extortion, are also in the ring.

“This is the first state in the country where a charge sheet was filed against political horse trading,” he reminds. BJP leader Saryu Roy, known as an incorruptible politician, was denied a ticket as he who had raised the ‘drain scam.’

Durga Oraon, anti-corruption crusader who nailed former CM Madhu Koda and his cabinet colleagues, believes, “It has always been a difficult fight.” In 2008, Oraon filed a case against disproportionate assets of several ministers in Jharkhand HC which led to CBI booking former CM Koda, his cabinet colleagues Kamlesh Kumar Singh, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Harinarayan Rai, Enos Ekka and Bandhu Tirkey. Many of them are again in the poll ring this time. 

BJP candidate for Panki, Shashi Bhushan Mehta faces 11 criminal cases, including murder.

Dhullo Mahto has cases of extortion and sexual assault, while BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Shahi was arrested in the Rs 130 crore medicine scam in 2011.

An affidavit submitted by Jharkhand Police in the court said 62 MLAs have criminal cases against them, of whom 43 are yet to prove innocence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudesh Mahto Maoist Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp