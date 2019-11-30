Over 6,500 rape cases registered in Assam in last three and half years

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over 6,500 rape cases were registered in Assam during the last three and a half years, the state Assembly was informed on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita that 6,528 rape cases have been registered between April 2016 and October 2019 across the state.

In Guwahati 248 cases were registered, the minister said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home portfolio.

Besides, the police have registered 1,10,205 cases of theft, dacoity, kidnapping, with hunting killing, dowry and bank robbery during the period under discussion in the state.

In Guwahati, 16,403 cases of such crimes were registered, Patowary informed the House during the ongoing Winter Session.

Police have also registered 3,646 cases of cybercrime, while the state has seen 29,840 incidents of motor accidents, he added.