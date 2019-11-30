Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, seeks inquiry in UP girl's death in hostel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an urgent inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student, asserting that action in the matter is of utmost importance for the safety of girls in the state.

On September 16, the body of 17-year-old Anushka Pandey, a Class 11 student of JNV, Bhongaon, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

A suicide note was found in the room in which she had stated that she was taking the extreme step as her roommates had publicly humiliated and taunted her over the theft of some snacks, police had said.

However, Pandey's father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, Sushma Sagar, hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered, they had said.