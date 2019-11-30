Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Court to pass order on Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea on December 10

Indrani had applied for bail on health grounds around six months ago before special Judge JC Jagdale, and this is her fourth attempt at seeking bail.

Published: 30th November 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former INX media chief Indrani Mukherjea (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The special CBI court here is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10.

Indrani had applied for bail on health grounds around six months ago before special Judge JC Jagdale, and this is her fourth attempt at seeking bail.

Making his submission on Saturday, Indrani's lawyer Tanveer Ahmed reiterated that she is suffering from a "terminal illness" and her condition is "deteriorating".

He argued that there was a change in circumstance since her last bail plea was rejected about a year ago.

ALSO READ: Peter Mukerjea, Indrani granted divorce by Mumbai court, end 17-year-old marriage

At least 36 witnesses have been examined during this period, and Indrani has been suffering from frequent blackouts, he said.

Countering the prosecution's claim that Indrani may influence witnesses if released on bail, Ahmed said the court can give her an interim bail for certain period and check her conduct.

ALSO READ | Sheena Bora murder case: CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea's fourth bail plea

Earlier, the prosecution had argued that since September 2018 (when she had applied for bail), there is no new report indicating that her health has worsened and she is critical.

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, with the help of two other accused, in April 2012.

The matter came to light in August 2015, after her driver Shyamvar Rai confessed to the crime following his arrest in an arms case.

It led to the arrest of Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's husband at that time, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea CBI
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp