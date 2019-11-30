Home Nation

Stable on home turf, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks RSS, BJP and PM Modi

While addressing the special assembly session on Friday convened to discuss the constitution, Gehlot said, 'RSS's dominance in all areas is increasing.'

Published: 30th November 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

After stabilizing the internal tussle within State Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now increased his attacks on RSS, BJP and PM Modi. In a  scathing criticism of RSS, Gehlot said that RSS is working like an  'extra-Constitutional Authority' in the country and no one can become a Minister, Chief Minister nor Prime Minister, without their will.

Gehlot is currently on a firm footing in the state after the merger of all BSP MLA's in Congress, the results of the by-elections and local body elections has made him politically stronger. Sources within congress say that's the reason he is seen in increasingly aggressive mode.

While addressing the special assembly session on Friday convened to discuss the constitution, Gehlot said, "RSS's dominance in all areas is increasing. During the Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi was accused of acting as an' Extra Constitutional Authority 'in the country. Whether he used to do it or not, everyone knows, but today the RSS is working as an 'Extra Constitutional Authority' in the country. No one can get any position without their will."

Gehlot dared  RSS to convert into a political party and come out in the open. "My advice to the RSS is that they should convert themselves into a political party. At some point you may have given in writing that you will not enter politics, that was a different matter. Now you are ruling the country, you should give in writing that the RSS is the government, irrespective of the name of the BJP", he added.

Political experts believe that Gehlot is in a stronger position in Congress in the ongoing internal tussle between him and his deputy CM, Sachin Pilot. This is due to the Congress winning 1 seat in the by-election and further, with an impressive victory in 23 of the 49 urban civic bodies in Rajasthan have made him stronger. All of this has led to Gehlot increasing political attacks on  RSS , BJP and Modi with High Command's support with him.

Sources within congress say that Gehlot has ruffled PM Modi too and is one of the only people who continue to attack him, after  Rahul Gandhi stepping down from the Congress President's post and former Finance minister Chidambaram's arrest. Gehlot was also the election in-charge of Gujarat and had almost won Congress the elections. He also played a key role in Ahmed Patel getting elected in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. PM Modi had also put all his might in defeating Gehlot's son in Jodhpur and was heard in a rally saying, " we have heard that the CM is close to the Gandhi family."

 "Rajasthan and Gujarat are neighbouring states and recently Gehlot had said that Gujarat is a hub for liquor which had prompted a response from the Gujarat CM , Vijay Rupani, as well. Recently Congress High Command trusted Gehlot when the MLAs from Maharashtra were sent to Jaipur to save them from poaching and Gehlot was also instrumental in sending former PM, Manmohan Singh, to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Currently, he is also focusing on Nehru-Gandhi and Indira in many of the welfare schemes in the state", said one of Gehlot's close associate.

This confidence led him to state in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, "The people of the entire state embraced me openly, so I became the Chief Minister for the third time. Even  BJP workers used to say that Ashok Gehlot should be the CM ."

But BJP says that while Gehlot is attacking their party, it is Sachin pilot who is the real target. "People have not openly supported  Congress. The Congress government has been formed in Rajasthan with a small difference of votes, everyone knows that Gehlot is actually targeting BJP to bring down Sachin Pilot", BJP State spokesperson, Mukesh Pareek said.

TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan RSS BJP
