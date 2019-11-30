Three SAP jawan arrested with liquor in dry Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Three personnel of Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) posted in Bihar's Vaishali district, were caught red-handed with 56 bottles of liquor on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials, led by Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) raided a place where all those three jawans of SAP were with bottles at Sarai, about 25 km from the state capital on the Hajipur Muzaffarpur NH 22.

The ASP said, "56 bottles of IMFL were seized from the possessions of three jawans, identified as Sohan Singh, Laxman Sharma and Kailash Prasad Singh. They have been jailed on the charges of abetting the violation of prohibition rules under relevant sections of IPC and the state excise acts".



He said that a team of district excise wing had also joined the operation to jab those SAP jawans. In Bihar 71 cops have been put behind bars from 2016 to 2019 in connection with their involvement in anti-prohibition activities.

