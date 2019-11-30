Home Nation

Two weeks later, still no trace of man abducted by Maoists cadres from jungles of Madhya Pradesh

It’s quite possible that suspecting that Masram had now turned a police informer, he was abducted by the armed outlawed cadres.

Published: 30th November 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Nearly two weeks have passed but the Madhya Pradesh Police has failed to track a Nekhlal Masram who was allegedly kidnapped by armed Maoists cadres from the jungles of Balaghat district on November 17.

The 45-year-old Nekhram Masram, a native of Chilkona village of Maoists-affected Lanji police station area of Balaghat district was kidnapped by armed Maoists cadres on the night of November 17. When his wife tried to resist husband’s kidnapping bid, she was assaulted by the abductors.

But 13 days after the incident, the Balaghat police and the entire anti-Naxal security apparatus in the region has failed to track or get any clue about the kidnapped man, who was earlier a Maoists sympathizer.

Sources in anti-Naxal security apparatus in Balaghat district confided to The New Indian Express that Masram was in the past associated with the Sangam team of the Maoists and supplied necessary support to armed cadres.

It’s quite possible that suspecting that Masram had now turned a police informer, he was abducted by the armed outlawed cadres.

“The only clue which we’ve so far got about the incident is that two-three days after the alleged kidnapping, a man resembling him was seen along with an armed group of Maoists in the dense forests around 25 to 30 km from where he was kidnapped,” Balaghat district police superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said.

He added that the police in Balaghat and neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are jointly working in the matter, but still failed to track the kidnapped man.

Three groups of CPI (Maoists), including Tanda, Darre Khasa and Malajkhand Dalams have been active in Balaghat district, while another group – the Vistar Platoon – has been working to mobilize popular support to create a new corridor from Kavardha district of adjoining Chhattisgarh to Mandla district of MP through the Kanha National Park and Tiger Reserve.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nekhlal Masram
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp