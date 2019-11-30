VHP to launch drive to spread awareness about 'history' of Ayodhya dispute

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is likely to launch a campaign to distribute a four-page hand-out across the state from December onwards, tracing the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case from the 19th century to the recent judgment.

The Supreme Court on November 9, ruled that the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to a trust for the construction of the Ram temple.

However, the Muslim parties led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board are set to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya claiming it to be a ‘flawed’ order.

According to a VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya Sharad Sharma, the aim of distribution of the pamphlets, which was already on in parts of Ayodhya, was to make the youth aware of the history of the long-drawn dispute.

The hand-out -- ‘Sri Ramjanmabhumi Mandir ke Tathya’ (facts about Ram Janmabhoomi temple) – is prepared by VHP national vice-president Champat Rai.

It refers the issue not just as a “dispute” but as a “struggle to get back birthplace of Lord Ram” which could never be shared.

Diving deep into the 'history', the pamphlet goes back to 1885 to claim that Nirmohi Akhara had then given an application to the authorities concerned seeking to build a permanent structure at Ram Chabutra.

“It is a struggle to get back the birthplace of god. The birthplace in itself is a god, and this cannot be bifurcated. No one else can have the ownership of god’s property,” reads the pamphlet printed in Hindi, adding that Ayodhya has similar significance for Hindus as Mecca for Muslims.

The pamphlet also narrates how in march 1983, a Hindu Sammelan was organised in Muzaffarnagar where Daudayal Khanna called upon Ram devotees to restore the glory of the country by freeing Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi.

It then goes on to mention the pledge taken to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi at first dharma sansad (religious parliament) in 1984 through raths (chariots) in 1985 till demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

The four-page pamphlet also bears the account of the legal struggle since 1950 to the latest appeal in the Supreme Court. It also talks about discussions to resolve the issue starting from 1990, when both the parties were invited to give their proof for ownership before the then union home minister.

It concludes with the “relief” pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9.