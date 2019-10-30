Home Nation

RJD chief Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav spotted with a new look in Mathura

Tej Pratap Yadav participated in Goverdhan Puja and Satsang on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan.

Published: 30th October 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:17 PM

RJD chief Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD chief Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has been seen in a new long-haired look, with a 'tilak' on forehead in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav had arrived in Mathura in Saturday to celebrate Diwali. He had also planned to take part at Annakoot Mahotsav in Radhakund but chose to stay away from it after noticing a huge crowd.

Later, he participated in Goverdhan Puja and Satsang on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan, sources said.

ALSO READ: Tej Pratap celebrates birthday with Dalit children, Ambedkar photo in a Patna slum

During his visit to Mathura, Tej Pratap also raised the issue of pollution in Yamuna, and targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I am saddened to see the condition of Yamuna... it's so polluted," he said, after visiting a hospital where he met some patients who were admitted after they gulped the water of Yamuna during "Braj Chaurasi Yatra", sources said.

"People are drinking Delhi's chemical from Yamuna now, not its water," Tej Pratap said.

He also threatened of a protest if the government does not take care of cleaning Yamuna river.

