Home Nation

Visit by European Union delegation not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar asserted that the views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation board a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation board a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar ((Photo| PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday termed “necessary” the recent Jammu and Kashmir trip of a delegation of members of the European Parliament, saying the move was required to counter Pakistan’s influence in Europe. 

Dismissing criticism of the decision to allow the delegation to visit J&K, a senior government functionary said on Thursday, “The reason why the EU panel was allowed was because Pakistan support groups are very active in Europe and were creating an anti-India mood.”

ALSO READ | EU delegation visit: Little-known think tank behind MEPs invite to India?

Speaking in favour the controversial trip, the top official said, “The way in which Pakistan has been going on and on, some measures were required to counter them.” A 23-member delegation of EU parliamentarians reached Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state’s special status was revoked in August. 

Meanwhile, the MEA said the visit by EU MPs to Kashmir was not at all internationalisation of the issue and such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels. “There is a clear distinction between internationalising the issue and international engagement. Engagement with the diplomatic community is not internationalising the issue. We are supposed to share our perspective with a different group of people. We feel that this is in the larger interest...” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The functionary said that the government is not perturbed by the opposition’s criticism that it had stopped elected Indian MPs from visiting the Valley. “Whatever they are saying is being used by Pakistan to criticise India. We cannot allow them to practise politics on this issue,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union MPs European union delegation EU Kashmir visit Ministry of External Affairs EU MPs Kashmir Article 370 Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp