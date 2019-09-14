RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with foreign media on September 24
NEW DELHI: In the wake of commentaries appearing in foreign publications after the Centre revoked special provisions of Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat will meet the international press corps on September 24.
“The RSS sarsanghchalak has already met the representatives of national media last year for three days during which he spoke at length on key issues, besides taking questions. In line with the same exercise, he will be meeting the representatives of the international media organisations on September 24 in the national capital,” said a senior RSS functionary.
Another top functionary of the saffron outfit said, “The RSS is being talked about internationally. There is curiosity about the organisation. The sarsanghchalak had already opened up on a number of issues and spoken exhaustively last year at Vigyan Bhavan for three days. The interaction with the representatives of the foreign media is an exercise in the same direction,” added the functionary.
With the BJP retaining power at the Centre, the RSS is seemingly gaining attention in foreign capitals. Besides, diplomats in the national capital are also familiarising themselves with the RSS and its outlook on a host of issues, added the functionary.
Bhagwat will share a brief outlook of the organisation before taking questions from the foreign press.