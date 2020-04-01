10-year-old girl, grandmother among three new cases in Punjab, state count hits 44

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 10-year old girl and her grandmother were among three persosn who tested positive in Punjab on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state touched 44.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan said that that the girl and her grandmother, who hail from Mohali, had contracted the virus from a NRI couple of Chandigarh. The third person, a 45- year old man from Jagatpura village, got the virus afte coming into contact with a 22-year-old man of Sector 30 in Chandigarh who had returned from Dubai and tested positive on March 27.

Civil Surgeon of Mohali Dr Manjit Singh said that the man has been admitted to the isolation ward at Gyan Sagar Hospital in Banur and is stable. He said they had taken the samples from the people residing near them.

Meanwhile, six companies of of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Jalandhar as people were found flouting the lockdown norms there. Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the forces have been deployed to supplement the Commissionerate Police at vulnerable points and hotspots in the city.

He said that out of these six companies, four would be deployed at Dilkusha Market and Vegetable and Fruits market at Maqsoodan to ensure people's movement as per the lockdown norms. Bhullar said that no loitering at both these places would be allowed and strict action would be taken against the wrong-doers.