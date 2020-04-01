STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10-year-old girl, grandmother among three new cases in Punjab, state count hits 44

The girl and her grandmother, who hail from Mohali, had contracted the virus from  a NRI couple of Chandigarh

Published: 01st April 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab, on Tuesday | PTI

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 10-year old girl and her grandmother were among three persosn who tested positive in Punjab on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state touched 44.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan said that that the girl and her grandmother, who hail from Mohali, had contracted the virus from  a NRI couple of Chandigarh. The third person, a 45- year old man from Jagatpura village, got the virus afte coming into contact with a 22-year-old man of Sector 30 in Chandigarh who had returned from Dubai and tested positive on March 27.

Civil Surgeon of Mohali Dr Manjit Singh said that the man has been admitted to the isolation ward at Gyan Sagar Hospital in Banur and is stable. He said they had taken the samples from the people residing near them.

Meanwhile, six companies of of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Jalandhar as people were found flouting the lockdown norms there. Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the forces have been deployed to supplement the Commissionerate Police at vulnerable points and hotspots in the city.

He said that out of these six companies, four would be deployed at Dilkusha Market and Vegetable and Fruits market at Maqsoodan to ensure people's movement as per the lockdown norms. Bhullar said that no loitering at both these places would be allowed and strict action would be taken against the wrong-doers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab corona cases
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp