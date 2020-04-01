Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

82-year-old gives Rs 1 lakh from pension

An octogenarian pensioner in Vidisha has become perhaps the oldest contributor in the battle against the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh by donating Rs 1 lakh from her pension to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A retired education department employee, 82-year-old Sulbha Uskar refused to be clicked while donating the amount. The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has jumped to 65, with 18 more patients being reported in the state on Tuesday. This is highest number of coronavirus cases found in a day in the state.

Jain couple in mask marry amid social distancing

A Jain family in Indore cancelled all functions planned for their daughter’s marriage in Indore. They however went ahead with the marriage with a simple ceremony taking all preventive measures, including use of sanitiser and masks. With Indore is becoming one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country, city-based Akshay Jain cancelled all big functions planned for daughter’s Kinjal’s marriage with the groom from Mumbai. The invites to the office bearers of around 40 trusts and other guests were cancelled. The bride and groom wore masks after properly sanitising their hands and also used pearl garlands instead of floral garlands during the marriage which took place in the presence of a handful of family members following social distancing. Indore, the industrial hub, has reported the highest number of 44 COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

Lady cop attached to lines for shaming labourer

A female sub inspector from Madhya Pradesh police was attached to Chhatarpur District Police Lines recently for writing ‘I’m a lockdown violator, just stay away from me’ on a migrant labourer’s forehead. The incident took place in Gaurihar police station area of Chhatarpur district, when the female sub inspector Amita Agnihotri wrote the line in Hindi on the forehead of a labourer found violating the lockdown. The visuals of the shocking incident went viral on social media. Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, Inspector General of Sagar Police Range Anil Sharma immediately attached the police officer to Chhatarpur district police lines.

‘Mama hai na’, assures Shivraj

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the BHEL township and Old Bhopal to review facilities being provided during the lockdown. Chouhan visited the Triveni Women Hostel, where he urged the inmates to follow social distancing and wearing masks and also assured them that they would get all essential supplies. He also visited a Girl’s Hostel in the MP Nagar Zone-2 and interacted with students who are stuck their due to the lockdown. Fondly called mama (maternal uncle) by children, the CM told the girls not worry. “Mama hai na,” he added.

