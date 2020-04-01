STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

A retired education department employee, 82-year-old Sulbha Uskar refused to be clicked while donating the amount.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

82-year-old gives Rs 1 lakh from pension 
An octogenarian pensioner in Vidisha has become perhaps the oldest contributor in the battle against the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh by donating Rs 1 lakh from her pension to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A retired education department employee, 82-year-old Sulbha Uskar refused to be clicked while donating the amount. The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has jumped to 65, with 18 more patients being reported in the state on Tuesday. This is highest number of coronavirus cases found in a day in the state. 

Jain couple in mask marry amid social distancing 
A Jain family in Indore cancelled all functions planned for their daughter’s marriage in Indore. They however went ahead with the marriage with a simple ceremony taking all preventive measures, including use of sanitiser and masks. With Indore is becoming one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country, city-based Akshay Jain cancelled all big functions planned for daughter’s Kinjal’s marriage with the groom from Mumbai. The invites to the office bearers of around 40 trusts and other guests were cancelled. The bride and groom wore masks after properly sanitising their hands and also used pearl garlands instead of floral garlands during the marriage which took place in the presence of a handful of family members following social distancing. Indore, the industrial hub, has reported the highest number of 44 COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

Lady cop attached to lines for shaming labourer
A female sub inspector from Madhya Pradesh police was attached to Chhatarpur District Police Lines recently for writing ‘I’m a lockdown violator, just stay away from me’ on a migrant labourer’s forehead. The incident took place in Gaurihar police station area of Chhatarpur district, when the female sub inspector Amita Agnihotri wrote the line in Hindi on the forehead of a labourer found violating the lockdown. The visuals of the shocking incident went viral on social media. Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, Inspector General of Sagar Police Range Anil Sharma immediately attached the police officer to Chhatarpur district police lines.

‘Mama hai na’, assures Shivraj 
Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the BHEL township and Old Bhopal to review facilities being provided during the lockdown. Chouhan visited the Triveni Women Hostel, where he urged the inmates to follow social distancing and wearing masks and also assured them that they would get all essential supplies. He also visited a Girl’s Hostel in the MP Nagar Zone-2 and interacted with students who are stuck their due to the lockdown. Fondly called mama (maternal uncle) by children, the CM told the girls not worry. “Mama hai na,” he added.

Anuraag Singh Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp