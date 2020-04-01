STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha Secretariat staff pledge Rs 45 lakh for PM-CARES

Speaker Om Birla appreciated the officers and other staff of Secretariat for their noble initiative.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Contributing to the efforts to tackle novel coronavirus crisis in the country, the Lok Sabha Secretariat employees have pledged to donate their one-day salaries totalling Rs 45 lakh to PM-CARES fund.

In his message, Birla said: "The employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat have decided to contribute a day's salary, amounting to approximately Rs 45 lakh, to the PM-CARES fund to combat COVID-19. I appreciate and laud their contribution towards our fight against the pandemic."

People from different walks of life, including businessmen and Bollywood actors, paramilitary force and politicians have been donating in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund created to help the central government meet the corona crisis that has so far claimed 55 lives and over 1,700 confirmed cases reported across the country.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced PM-CARES fund. He urged people from all walks of life to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

