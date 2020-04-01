STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Second COVID-19 death in a day in Uttar Pradesh, 72-year-old dies in Meerut

The person who died in Meerut was the father-in-law of the 50-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus on March 27.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 105 coronavirus cases. (Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh, which had no COVID-19 deaths until Tuesday night, suddenly has two on Wednesday.

The state reported its second COVID-19 death when a 72-year-old patient who had tested positive for the virus on March 29 succumbed to complications in Meerut on Wednesday afternoon. This follows the death reported from Gorakhpur in the morning.

The person who died in Meerut was the father-in-law of the 50-year-old man who had
tested positive for the virus on March 27. He was the primary source of the infection for 16 members of his family after returning from Amarawati in Maharashtra last Friday.

This man who had a travel history to Amarawati has infected around 16 persons
including his wife and three brothers-in-law in Meerut. In fact, Meerut has been the second hotspot in UP after Gautam Buddh Nagar to have highest number –19--
corona positive cases. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 38 corona positive cases have come to light so far.

The 72-year-old man who died in Meerut on Wednesday was under treatment at Meerut Medical College with other members of his family. Meerut DM Anil Dhingra
confirmed the death of the patient.
 
Meanwhile, as per Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Raj Kumar, one of the three
brothers-in-law of the primary source is also critical.

Earlier in the day, the test report of a 25-year-old youth belonging to Basti district turned out to be positive for the coronavirus, 48 hours after his death on Monday night at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The youth was admitted to the BRD Medical College on Sunday with chest infection and sore throat. As per sources, suspecting it to be a COVID-19 case, his sample was sent by doctors at BRD Medical College to King Georges’ Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow for a coronavirus test.

While his sample reached KGMU on Tuesday, he succumbed to the illness late on Monday night only to be tested positive for the deadly virus when his report
came on Wednesday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Uttar Pradesh Meerut
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp