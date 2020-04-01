STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to give advance wages to MGNREGA workers

Devoid of an alternative source of income, she said an increasingly large number of the rural poor are expected to demand work under MGNREGA.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking advance payment of 21 days' wages to MGNREGA workers across the country to help them tide over the present crisis due to coronavirus lockdown.

In her letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said a large number of rural poor are without work and around 8 crore MGNREGA workers are devoid of an alternative source of income due to the countrywide lockdown, thus, they should be paid money in advance to tide over the current crisis.

"Given the urgency of providing income support to the rural poor, due to lost wages, the government may consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers," she said.

READ| Chennai police find innovative ways to restrict people from stepping outside

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said the advance wages may be adjusted against the work to be done by the workers, once MGNREGA sites are opened up.

"I request you to take immediate action and extend support to nearly eight crore rural workers in the country," she said.

Gandhi said since its inception, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been a critical lifeline for the rural poor, particularly during periods of chronic economic distress.

She noted that lakhs of agricultural workers have been left unemployed during the crucial harvesting season.

Devoid of an alternative source of income, she said an increasingly large number of the rural poor are expected to demand work under MGNREGA.

However, social distancing norms have rendered all works unfeasible during the lockdown, she said, adding that even when the MGNREGA works commence the workers would be paid after a month thereafter to get their wages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia gandhi MGNREGA Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp