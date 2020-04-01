'Talibani crime by Tablighi Jamaat': Naqvi on Markaz gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi referring to the Nizamuddin Markaz event, on Wednesday, said that it is a "Talibani crime" by the Tablighi Jamaat and such a criminal act cannot be forgiven.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said: "They have put lives of many people in danger. Strict action should be taken against such people and organisations that defy government directions."

"This has been done intentionally and this is unfortunate. People who are not obeying the lockdown should not be forgiven," he added.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15. It came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 2355 people were taken out from Nizamuddin Markaz. Among them 450 were admitted to hospitals and the rest sent to quarantine centres.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.