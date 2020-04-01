STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP minister’s daughter-in-law booked for abetment to suicide

The youth from the Northeast was found hanging on the terrace of a restaurant owned by Seem Chaudhury, daughter- in-law of Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, UP minister of state for Khadi and Gramodyog.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:08 PM

Locals buy vegetables during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The daughter-in-law of Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, UP minister of state for Khadi and Gramodyog, was on Wednesday booked for abetment to suicide committed by a 22-year-old man from Shillong at the rooftop of her restaurant at Sikandara in Agra.

The youth from the Northeast was found hanging on the terrace of the restaurant where he used to work. The food joint is owned by Seem Chaudhury, daughter- in-law of Singh. The youth had allegedly held Seema Chaudhury responsible for his extreme step.

The body of Aldrin Lyngdoh was spotted by Agra Police and saw a purported suicide note posted by the youth on WhatsApp a day earlier. The note said the owner of the restaurant was not allowing Lyngdoh to stay there during the lockdown and he was asked to “leave the place”.

However, Seema Chaudhury claimed that Aldrin was an alcoholic and was diagnosed with tuberculosis a few months ago. “I did not let him work in the restaurant but extended all help logistically,” she told media persons.

Meanwhile, the minister and BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri wondered how Aldrin reached the rooftop of the restaurant which was locked since March 25 due to lockdown. It needed to be probed thoroughly, said the minister.

As per UP Police sources, Lyngdoh sent the WhatsApp post on Monday evening to IPS officer and special commissioner of police, Delhi, Robin Hibu, who is from the Northeast. Hibu shared it with Idashisha Nongrang, additional director-general of police in Meghalaya.

Nongrang then forwarded it to Ajay Anand, additional director-general of police, Agra zone, who asked Agra additional superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit to visit the restaurant. Dixit said Lyngdoh was found hanging from the ceiling of a tin shed on the terrace.

As per the details of the purported suicide note posted by the deceased on facebook, it was written in broken English.

“I am Aldrin Lyngdoh. I was born in a poor family. My mother-father had dead. I had left home to do something. I wanted to change my life. I was working at Shanti Food Court restaurant near Kargil Petrol Pump crossing in Agra. It was closed and I couldn’t go anywhere. The owner of the restaurant told me to leave the place. I requested her for help but she refused me. I couldn’t go anywhere. I had no other way but committing suicide. The note also appeared to address the restaurant owner. I want only one help from you. If you have any humanity, please send my body to my town. I will be at peace there,” the note said, according to the police.

“Do this much in the name of god because I wouldn’t be alive today. I am not kidding. She thinks she can do anything because her father-in-law is a minister,” the note added.

Dixit said the minister’s family had told the police that the youth was arrested in the past by Sikandara police in a theft case and sent to jail. According to the probe officer, the victim was suffering from tuberculosis when he was released on bail six months ago. Then he went to Delhi. He returned to Agra the day nationwide lockdown was announced.

He had met other employees of the restaurant but didn’t get any job here because the restaurant was closed. He climbed the terrace somehow and committed suicide there, Dixit said, adding, Lyngdoh’s acquaintance shared the post with Nongrang but didn’t clarify when Anand received the forwarded message or when the youth hanged himself.

