STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP reports its first coronavirus death, Gorakhpur victim could possibly be youngest in India

BRD Medical College principal Ganesh Kumar said that the man was admitted to the institute on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The first COVID-19 casualty in Uttar Pradesh surfaced in Gorakhpur after the confirmatory test report of a patient, who had been undergoing treatment at the Baba Raghav Das Medical (BRD) College, came to light on Wednesday morning. The patient had passed away on Monday night.

The deceased, a 25-year-old youth from Basti district was admitted to the BRD Medical College on Sunday as he had a sore throat and chest infection. Sources said that suspicions of him being COVID-19 positive made them to send his sample to the King George's Medical University (KGMU ) Lucknow for the coronavirus test.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

According to KGMU spokesman Dr Sudhir Singh, the sample of the youth was received at the university for testing on Tuesday. The report came on Wednesday morning confirming that the youth had been infected by the deadly virus.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Uttar Pradesh and the victim is possibly the youngest in India to lose his life to the pandemic.

According to BRD Medical College authorities, the youth was believed to have liver and kidney issues and had been undergoing treatment for the last three months.

“We suspected a Coronavirus infection. So, we sent his sample to KGMU Lucknow for testing. Before his report could come out, he died on Monday night,” said BRD Medical College Principal, Dr Ganesh Kumar.

Dr Kumar said that as a precautionary measure the medical college staff who had come in contact with the deceased were isolated as soon as doubts first arose.

Moreover, the Basti district administration was also informed about the death and all measures taken to quarantine the victim's family, relatives and also the doctors who had treated him before he came to BRD Medical College.

The Basti administration has now sealed the entire Turkharia village and screening was on to search for any positive case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP coronavirus death Uttar Pradesh COVID Gorakhpur Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp