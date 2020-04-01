UP reports its first coronavirus death, Gorakhpur victim could possibly be youngest in India

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The first COVID-19 casualty in Uttar Pradesh surfaced in Gorakhpur after the confirmatory test report of a patient, who had been undergoing treatment at the Baba Raghav Das Medical (BRD) College, came to light on Wednesday morning. The patient had passed away on Monday night.

The deceased, a 25-year-old youth from Basti district was admitted to the BRD Medical College on Sunday as he had a sore throat and chest infection. Sources said that suspicions of him being COVID-19 positive made them to send his sample to the King George's Medical University (KGMU ) Lucknow for the coronavirus test.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

According to KGMU spokesman Dr Sudhir Singh, the sample of the youth was received at the university for testing on Tuesday. The report came on Wednesday morning confirming that the youth had been infected by the deadly virus.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Uttar Pradesh and the victim is possibly the youngest in India to lose his life to the pandemic.

According to BRD Medical College authorities, the youth was believed to have liver and kidney issues and had been undergoing treatment for the last three months.

“We suspected a Coronavirus infection. So, we sent his sample to KGMU Lucknow for testing. Before his report could come out, he died on Monday night,” said BRD Medical College Principal, Dr Ganesh Kumar.

Dr Kumar said that as a precautionary measure the medical college staff who had come in contact with the deceased were isolated as soon as doubts first arose.

Moreover, the Basti district administration was also informed about the death and all measures taken to quarantine the victim's family, relatives and also the doctors who had treated him before he came to BRD Medical College.

The Basti administration has now sealed the entire Turkharia village and screening was on to search for any positive case.