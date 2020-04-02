927 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event traced in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As many as 927 people, who attended a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi, have been traced in Haryana. Of these,

107 are foreigners belonging to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal.

About 701 people from Himachal Pradeh, who attended the religious event, are being traced.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said samples of all the attendees including the foreigners have been sent for testing.

Vij said majority of the attendee were on tourist visas. They had concealed information regarding their travel detail to attend the religious event. Theminister said the government is contemplating action against them.

Non of the 820 Indian attendees belong to Haryana. They came from various other states, Vij said.

All the attendees are foreigners have been kept in isolation.