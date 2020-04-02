STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Northern Railway converts 40 coaches into isolation wards

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that as of now we have converted 40 coaches as the isolation wards and by evening we would converting 85 coaches into isolation wards.

A worker prepares a train coach to be converted into isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railways on Thursday said that it has converted 40 coaches into the isolation wards for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and also prepared 325 liters of hand sanitizer and 600 face masks.

He said the Northern Railways all divisions and workshops are fully geared up to fight against COVID-19.

He said in its continuation efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic many important initiative have already been taken by Northern Railway as apart from running of freight trains to ensure supply of essential goods to different parts of country, it has also started manufacturing of sanitizers, face masks, coverall and conversion of rail coaches into Isolation wards.

He said as on Wednesday, the 325 liters of sanitizer, 600 face masks and 60 coverall have been manufactured.

He said the production of these items will be increased up to 1,574 liters of sanitizer, 3,810 face masks, 174 coverall and 85 coaches to be converted in to Isolation rakes by end of Thursday.

