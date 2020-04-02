STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence Ministry mobilises ex-servicemen in fight against COVID-19

A CRPF personnel wearing a facemask stands guard during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar

A CRPF personnel wearing a facemask stands guard during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has mobilised services of ex-servicemen community of armed forces as a part of augmentation of precious human resources to assist the state administration in fight against COVID-19.

"As the nation continues to fight the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken the initiative to mobilise services of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) community," the ministry said.

Rajya Sainik Boards, Zila Sainik Boards are playing a dynamic role in identifying and mobilising maximum ex-servicemen volunteers to assist the state administration in performing public outreach activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, management of quarantine facilities or any such tasks assigned to them.

The ministry said that in Punjab, an organisation called 'Guardians of Governance', comprising 4,200 ex-servicemen, are assisting in data collection from all the villages.

Chhattisgarh government has also employed some ESM to assist the police. Similarly in Andhra Pradesh all the District Collectors have asked for ESM volunteers.

In Uttar Pradesh, all Zila Sainik Kalyan Adhikaris are in touch with District Control Rooms and retired Army Medical Corps personnel have been identified and kept ready.

In addition, Sainik rest houses are being readied in Uttarakhand to act as isolation and quarantine Centres if need arises.

In Goa, a control room has been established and ex-servicemen have been asked to remain on standby for any assistance to the local administration.

