Domicile rules open Jammu and Kashmir to migrants

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Nearly eight months after scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre laid down rules to re-define the domicile status of J&K to protect the rights of locals and give them exclusive rights in government jobs in the newly created Union Territory.

According to a gazette notification issued by Union Home ministry late on Tuesday night, the definition of a J&K resident has been altered to include those who have lived in the state for 15 years, as well as those who studied there for at least seven years and appeared for Class 10/12 exams. The domicile will include registered migrants, their children and children of Central government officials and children of officials of Central universities and recognised research institutes who have served in the region for 10 years.

Under the new rules, only low-ranking positions, such as junior assistant and peon, have been reserved for residents or domiciles of J&K with other jobs open to people from across the country. The new policy was criticised by all parties in J&K, including the new J&K Apni Party, perceived to be close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre.