Female resident doctor tests positive for Coronavirus in Indore

The resident doctor's husband in Jhansi, all other doctors and paramedical staff and others who came in contact with him in Jhansi too have been home quarantined.

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A woman resident doctor at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore has reportedly tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus infection.

The 28-year-old doctor hailing from Uttar Pradesh is a PG student at the Gynecology Department of the government medical college.

She has been admitted to a private hospital in Indore, where her condition was stated to be stable, the Medical College's Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said.
 
The female resident doctor is the first doctor in Madhya Pradesh to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Importantly, she had travelled to Jhansi (UP) between March 17 and March 24, where her husband is a doctor at the Medical College.

ALSO READ | We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor

According to the MGM Medical College sources in Indore, all the doctors and paramedical staff who had come in contact with the doctor are being traced and being quarantined at a hotel in Indore.

Also, the resident doctor's husband in Jhansi, all other doctors and paramedical staff and others who came in contact with him in Jhansi too have been home quarantined.

Indore has become one of the Coronavirus hotspots in the country, after reporting 75 cases in the last ten days. A total of 98 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till date since March 20.

As many as five deaths of COVID-19 positive patients have so far been reported from Indore, out of the eight reported in the state. Two of the five deaths were reported on Thursday, as a 65-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man reportedly died due to the infection at hospitals in Indore.
 

