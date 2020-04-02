Nizamuddin Markaz hotspot: PM tells CMs to hold meetings with religious leaders

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of a spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases after the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged religious leaders to lead the way and also advised the Chief Ministers to hold meetings with them.

In a videoconference with different chief ministers, Modi said: "I urge you to hold meetings with influential citizen and leaders of different sects, religions at the state level to urge them to impress upon their respective followers to abide by the nationwide lockdown. They should lead the way."

He further said that meetings with religious leaders should take place at district, block or even thana levels at the earliest.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that around 400 coronavirus positive cases so far have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in mid-March.

As many as 569 suspected cases related directly or indirectly to the Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined in Uttar Pradesh and 111 attendees identified in Andhra Pradesh. Ever since the persons stuck at the Nizamuddin Markaz of the religious group were evacuated, there has been a spike in corona positive cases and deaths.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,966 on Thursday, with 150 cured and another 50 deaths.