Srinagar diary

The J&K High Court, while hearing a petition, sought information from the government on availability of test kits for detection of COVID-19 and ventilators in district hospitals.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

HC seeks info on test kits, ventilators
The J&K High Court, while hearing a petition, sought information from the government on availability of test kits for detection of COVID-19 and ventilators in district hospitals. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Gita Mittal issued notice to the Centre and the J&K government seeking an action taken report by April 3. Muhammad Shafi, the petitioner, appealed the HC to order the government to ensure the supply of medical equipment.

Doctors start medical consultation via mobile app
With the hospitals closing OPD service, a group of doctors under the banner of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) has launched Android-based mobile app “DAK-HELPDESK” to provide online medical consultation to the people. DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said about 100 doctors are available via the app to provide consultations. “Doctors assess the history of patient and provide them full-fledged treatment,” he said, adding the app has received overwhelming response. Doctors would be available either telephonically or through WhatsApp between 9 am and 6 pm for minor ailments and COVID-19 related information on the application, “DAK-HELPDESK”. The mobile application can be downloaded on mobile phones which, policy makers say, will help in providing medical consultation in an instant.

‘Bring detainees back’
Worried families of prisoners lodged in jails outside Kashmir have urged the administration either to release their kin or shift them to detention centres back home. Over 500 Kashmiri prisoners, including politicians, lawyers, civil society members, and traders, are detained in jails outside Kashmir. Most of them are those, who were detained immediately after the bifurcation of J&K last year. The families are worried that since most jails are overcrowded, there is possibility of infection. They have urged the officials to release their kin or shift them to detention centres in Kashmir, where the families can at least know about their well-being.

‘Talaash’ to track people concealing travel history
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Srinagar administration has launched a website to track the people, who have been concealing travel history. The website, which can be accessed on www.talaashsrinagar.in, provides options of “self report” and “report about others.” On the website, a person has to submit details like name and contact number. The administration has appealed families, neighbours and people to alert officials about suspected cases through the website/app so that necessary measures in interest of public health can be taken by the government. This is being done to ensure that healthcare infrastructure is not overburdened.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

