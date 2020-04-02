STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Urgent need to devise India-specific strategy to combat COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi called on the party to act as a watchdog and ensure that the most vulnerable and the poor are protected comprehensively.

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is an urgent need for an India-specific strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, and asserted that the country must prepare for "economic devastation".

The remarks came at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where besides him, party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders discussed the health crisis through video-conferencing.

"At the Congress CWC meeting today, I emphasised the urgent need to devise an India specific strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and for Congress workers and leaders to help soften the blow by assisting the poor and the most vulnerable sections of our society in every possible way," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

COVID-19 particularly attacks aged persons, people with lung disease, diabetics, persons with heart diseases, making them the most vulnerable, the former Congress chief was quoted as saying at the meeting by the party's chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala.

"All state governments need to issue special advisory for these categories and take care," Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting. We have looked at COVID-19 for two months since February and have spoken to experts. No country in the world has attempted a lockdown with huge migrant labour without arranging for their stay, food and ration and pushing them back home," he said in an apparent attack on the government.

Rahul Gandhi called on the party to act as a watchdog and ensure that the most vulnerable and the poor are protected comprehensively.

"India has to fight COVID-19 with an India-specific strategy and consultation. India needs to prepare for the economic devastation," he was quoted as saying. Gandhi asked Congress workers to help the people, soften the blow and assist in every manner possible. Also, let's take the message that we need to take special care of our senior citizens and elders," he added.

Addressing the CWC, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that Uttar Pradesh had faced the maximum brunt of the migrant workers' exodus.

"People are now being quarantined in inhuman conditions and sprayed with insecticides," she alleged, adding that instead of supporting those returning home, the police and the administration in UP were "beating and roughing them up".

"Our workers have assisted the labour with food and medicines," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Testing for COVID-19 remains the key to prevent it, she said. Priyanka Gandhi further said that school fee was a major challenge for parents today and should be considered.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, party chief ministers -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Amarinder Singh (Punjab) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) -- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and A K Antony also addressed the CWC meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Coronavirus COVID-19 Randeep Surjewala
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    What is India-specific strtegy other than what has been deployed.Pl.elucidate.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp