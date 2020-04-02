STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand tracing Tablighi Jamaat attendees, over 200 in quarantine

The state health officials said that those who are showing symptoms of deadly COVID-19 infection will be tested first followed by others.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:14 PM

Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat issued instructions to the state government officials to ensure proper training to health workers involved in dealing with the outbreak.

Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat issued instructions to the state government officials to ensure proper training to health workers involved in dealing with the outbreak. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Search for attendees of Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation is on in Uttarakhand. Till date over 200 who travelled to Nizamuddin between the duration of March 1-15 have been quarantined. 

Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order said, "Search operations are being conducted for the people who have attended the congregation. We are tracking people every moment and soon all of them will be found."

Total 215 have been quarantined by the state government in Uttarakhand. 

Meanwhile, after video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat issued instructions to the state government officials to ensure proper training to health workers involved in dealing with the outbreak.

He also added that eating practices including exercise and benefits of yoga should be shared with people to increase their immunity which is a key tool in fighting the Coronavirus.

"People are cooperating with us and we are hopeful that our country will defeat this monster Coronavirus. I appeal to people to take this seriously and be patient. We are going to win," said the CM.

