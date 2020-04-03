STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,400 Nizamuddin event attendees from Maharashtra traced: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

At least 9,000 people had participated in the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:00 PM

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that around 1,400 people from the state, who had attended the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been traced.

Talking to PTI, Tope said these people are being isolated or quarantined by the district administrations.

"The quarantine facilities for them will be put in place in their respective districts," the minister added.

At least 9,000 people had participated in the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month.

The event became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

So far, around 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 12 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz.

According to the health department officials in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 count in the state so far is 423, while 21 patients have died due to the infection.

