31 co-passengers of Manipur's second positive case asked to report to corona authorities

The 31, including 14 women, are considered as high risk as they were in close proximity to the 65-year-old COVID-19 patient.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has asked 31 people who had travelled in a flight from Delhi to Imphal on March 11 along with the state's second COVID-19 patient to report to the Control Room set up to deal with coronavirus cases.

The 31, including 14 women, are considered as "high risk" as they were in close proximity to the 65-year-old man, an official release said here.

He attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, which has been blamed for the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, and reached Imphal on March 11 in a flight.

Thirteen members of his family havealso been placed under quarantine.

It also came to the fore that the elderly man had undergone treatment in a private hospital in Imphal East district before his condition was known to the authorities.

Fifteen employees of the healthcare unit have been tested as well, officials said.

The man, a resident of Lilong area of Thoubal district, is now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Meanwhile, the Thoubal district administration has sealed the geographical area of Lilong, banning entry and exit of people and vehicles, as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Violating the measures will invite legal action, Deputy Commissioner N Bandana Devi said in an order on Thursday.

Measures were being taken to seal the porous India- Myanmar border in Manipur, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

The first case in the state was reported on March 24 when a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK had tested positive.

Currently, 232 people are under quarantine in the state.

