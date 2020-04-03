Coronavirus awareness higher in tier-1 cities, reveals survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Awareness on Covid-19 and its impact is high among the residents of Tier-1 cities than those living in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, according to an online survey conducted by the researchers from the IIT Hyderabad and IIT Bombay.

The researchers from the two premier institutes conducted the study to understand the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the daily commute of people during transition phase between pre-lockdown and the lockdown period and to analyse the changes in their travel and visit behaviour.

According to a media release issued by IIT Hyderabad, the researchers surveyed more than 1,900 participants and found that awareness on Covid-19 was higher among people of Tier-1 cities as compared to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

In Tier-1 cities, it was found that about 12 per cent of the respondents switched from public to private mode during the third week of Covid-19 whereas this shift was just about nine per cent in Tier-2 cities and about seven per cent in Tier-3 cities. The study also found that nearly 48 per cent of the surveyed people said that they did not travel to work during third week of March, whereas 28 per cent had the same frequency of travel to work.

Speaking about importance of the study in shaping relevant policies related to Covid-19, Dr Digvijay S Pawar, Assistant Professor at Civil Engineering Department in IIT Hyderabad said, “Given the uncertainties in the minds of the commuters regarding their travel behaviour due to social distancing, it is important for policymakers and local transport authorities to understand the change in travel patterns.”The researchers are also planning to undertake a study to understand the effect of Covid-19 on vehicular emissions in the environment.

State may use drones to help in Covid fight

Hyderabad-based startup Marut Dronetech will work with Telangana government to deploy drones for disinfection and delivering essential goods.“We are delighted that what started as a means to find a solution for a problem in our own backyards is now solving social problems. In these hard times of a global pandemic, we have developed contactless delivery of medicines collection of blood samples for testing; and disinfection spraying sanitizer. The contactless, fast-paced operations will strengthen anti-COVID-19 efforts of the government, said co-founder and CEO of the startup, Prem Kumar Vislawath (29), who has also made it to Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ 2020 list.

OnePlus donates medical safety gear

To support the Telangana government in combating Coronavirus, OnePlus has come forward to provide medical safety gear to help protect thousands of doctors, nurses, paramedics staff, and other front-line medical personnel working relentlessly to save lives.

Ramagopal Reddy, head, R&D, OnePlus has coordinated the deliveries of 7,050 medical suits and 6,220 goggles to the medical department in Hyderabad.

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao thanked Pete Leu, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, and OnePlus India for their support to the Telangana Government in fighting the epidemic.

IPS probationers raise Rs 1.75 lakh for needy

As many as 150 IPS Probationers and 20 foreign trainees undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) contributed Rs 1.75 lakh to help feed the disadvantaged communities during the lockdown.

The IPS probationers have contributed the money to help rag-pickers, migrant workers, transgenders and orphans belonging to about 1,500 families.

The faculty of the Academy also contributed to Rs 1.26 lakh in the first phase to an NGO called Robinhood, which is involved in distribution of food through Community Kitchens for displaced labourers and migrant workers.