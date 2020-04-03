STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: 'Home delivery' of FIR for violators in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav announced the home delivery of FIR in the city while appealing to the people to stay back at home to cut the transmission of Covid-19.

Published: 03rd April 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUZAFFARNAGAR: As some people are not following the 21-day nationwide lockdown called to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Muzaffarnagar police has decided to start 'home delivery' of FIRs against those violating government orders.

"We have been appealing to all of you for last seven-night days, but many of you still come out and roam in groups. We have decided to deliver FIRs at your homes, if you are found roaming on the streets without any reason," he said.

Yadav said the police will video-record the people moving on the streets and identify people from them.

According to police sources, the decision is aimed at giving a clear message to the people to follow the government instructions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

On Friday, the total number of Covid patients in India rose to 2,301 with 56 deaths and 156 cured.

