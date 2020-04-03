STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Restrictions tightened in Kashmir in view of Friday prayers

Main roads in the valley have been sealed off and barriers erected at several places by security forces to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Friday in view of congregational prayers, officials said.

The congregational prayers were not held at most mosques of the valley last Friday as various religious organisations appealed the people to offer prayers at home.

Main roads in the valley have been sealed off and barriers erected at several places by security forces to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown on Friday, the officials said.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, they said.

Educational institutions across Kashmir have been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down more than a week before the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally of confirmed cases cross 2300, death toll touches 56

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration said essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection.

The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of the city, who had returned on 16 March from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

ALSO READ | 'On 5th April, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes, light up candles': PM Modi calls for 'bright' show of solidarity to fight COVID-19

The officials said the authorities have started an aggressive contact tracing campaign across the union territory to contain the spread of the infection.

Nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases have been identified, they said, adding no known contact would be left untraced.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 70.

Of these,  53 cases were detected in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division.

While two patients have died,  three patients have recovered from the disease, leaving 65 active cases.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has gone up to 62, which includes 50 cases in the valley.

Two patients 'both from the valley -- have succumbed, while two' one each Kashmir and Jammu -- have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp