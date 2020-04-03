STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight dead in Gujarat; two minors among seven who tested positive for coronavirus in state

A 78-year-old man died due to coronavirus in the wee hours of Friday, taking the toll in Gujarat to eight.

Published: 03rd April 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hand sanitisers, sanitisers, coronavirus, hand hygiene

According to All India Distillers' Association, around 150 distilleries are manufacturing hand sanitisers across states in India. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95, while one person succumbed to the disease, raising the toll to eight, said officials on Friday.

All the new cases, recorded since Thursday evening, were reported from Ahmedabad.

They included a seven-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

A 78-year-old man died due to coronavirus in the wee hours of Friday, taking the toll in Gujarat to eight.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally of confirmed cases cross 2300, death toll touches 56

The elderly patient was a native of Panchmahal district and admitted to a government hospital in Vadodara, where he succumbed, said Ravi.

Till now, as many as ten persons have recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospitals, she said.

Out of the total 95 cases reported so far, 38 were from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (12), Gandhinagar (11), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (9), Bhavnagar (7), Porbandar (3), Gir Somnath (2), and one each in Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahal.

She said out of the 1,944 tests for coronavirus conducted so far, 95 came positive, 1,847 came negative while two results were pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp