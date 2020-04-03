Five arrested, 15 booked for attacking cops who were enforcing lockdown restrictions in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five persons have been arrested and a case registered against them and 10 others for allegedly attacking a police team that was trying to enforce lockdown restrictions at Morna village in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Friday.

Two policemen, including the incharge of the police outpost sub-inspector Lekhraj Singh were seriously injured in the attack that took place on Wednesday, they said.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code against 15 people identified as former village head Naher Singh, Sudesh, Brijesh, Reshu, Sorabh, Rashim, Rama, Devi, Pintu and six other unidentified persons, police said.

While five of them have been arrested, attempts are being made to identify and nab the others, they said.