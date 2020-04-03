Four LeT militants, five overground workers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and five of the terror group's overground workers were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara and Sopore areas, police said on Friday.

Security forces launched a search operation in Gund Chogal village in Kupwara district's Handwara area after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

"During the search operation, four terrorists linked to the proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested," he said.

They were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Rafi Sheikh and Burhan Mushtaq Wani, the official said.

Three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 332 AK-47 rounds, 12 hand grenades, three pistols and six pistol magazines were seized, he said.

In another operation, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalpora village in Handwara late on Thursday night following information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said three LeT overground workers were apprehended during the operation.

They were identified as Aazad Ahmad Bhat, Irshad Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad Baba, the official said.

Two pistols, two hand grenades and some incriminating documents were seized from them.

Security forces arrested the two other LeT overground workers from Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday evening during searches at a check point near Sadiq Colony.

The official said they were identified as Waseem Ahmad and Junaid Rashid Ganai.

He said a pistol, two under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades and a grenade thrower were seized.