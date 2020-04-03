STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICMR gives go-ahead for COVID-19 testing in labs under DBT, CSIR, DAE

The DBT, DST, CSIR and DAE laboratories have been advised to strictly follow ICMR guidelines before initiation of testing for coronavirus infection.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

The DBT, DST, CSIR and DAE laboratories have been advised to strictly follow ICMR guidelines before initiation of testing for coronavirus infection. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its consent for initiation of COVID-19 testing in laboratories under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The DBT, DST, CSIR and DAE laboratories have been advised to strictly follow ICMR guidelines before initiation of testing for coronavirus infection, an ICMR official said.

Adding a note of caution, the apex health research body said that "SARs-CoV 2 is high-risk pathogen with high transmissbility and infectivity. Sample handling at too many points and by inadequately trained staff can lead to spills and laboratory outbreaks."

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The  ICMR will not provide diagnostic kits/reagents to these laboratories and laboratory test should be offered only when the sample is referred by the State Health officials or State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Since these research institutes are of eminence under other research organisations, ICMR will not conduct any site assessment nor accord approval for initiation of testing at these laboratories.

Secretary of these departments concerned may accord approval for initiation of testing as deemed appropriate, the official said, adding the responsibility of these laboratories will lie with departments concerned and not ICMR.

These testing laboratories have been asked to ensure immediate/real-time reporting to state officials of IDSP for timely initiation of contract tracing and also follow a  robust institutional policy on biomedical waste management of human origin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DAE CSIR DBT ICMR COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus Testing Lab
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp