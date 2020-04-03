STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief, six others for defying coronavirus lockdown

The notice contains 26 questions seeking details of name, address, registration details of the organisation, details of its office bearers, details of income tax returns filed by Markaz.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fire service staff sanitise area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi

Delhi fire service staff sanitise area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi.(Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police issued a notice to seven people, including Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, and lodged an FIR against them for holding a religious congregation here allegedly in violation of the lockdown orders and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The notice contains 26 questions seeking details of name, address, registration details of the organisation, details of its office bearers, details of income tax returns filed by Markaz for the last three years, PAN numbers, bank account numbers and bank statements for the last one year of the organisation.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others on Wednesday, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Investigating officers in the case also sought a list of employees working for the organisation (Markaz), a number of religious gatherings organised by it from January 1, 2019, as per the notice.

A map plan of the premises was also sought.

Details, whether CCTV cameras are installed in the premises, have also been sought.

Officials have also asked the organisation to produce a copy of the permission sought from police or any other authorities, if any, for holding a religious gathering in the premises.

Details of audio-visual recording made by or in possession of any person who attended the gathering have also been sought.

Details of people -- both Indian and foreigners -- who arrived at the Markaz after March 12 and their health conditions have also been demanded.

Besides, officials sought details of people and volunteers who were on duty at the premises and details of curfew passes issued to any person.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Crime Branch police station on the complaint of SHO Nizamuddin.

According to the FIR, the Delhi Police contacted the authorities of Markaz on March 21 and reminded them of the government order that prohibited any political or religious gathering of more than 50 people.

One Mufti Shahzad was informed about the situation arising due to COVID-19 and was asked to take immediate action for preventing the spread of the disease.

He was directed to send the foreign devotees back to their respective countries and other Indian persons to their respective cities, the FIR stated.

However, no one paid any heed to the lawful direction of police, it added.

Moreover, an audio recording purportedly of Saad was found in circulation on WhatsApp on March 21, in which the speaker was heard asking his followers to defy the lockdown and social distancing and to attend the religious gathering of the Markaz, according to the FIR.

On March 24, the government ordered 21-day nationwide lockdown and restricted any social, political or religious gathering.

On March 24, a meeting was held at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station between SHO and officer bearers of Markaz.

The meeting was attended by Saad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Salman, Yunus, Mursaleen Saifi, Jishan and Mufti Shehzad and they were informed about lockdown orders, the FIR said.

It was found that despite repeated efforts, they did not inform the health department or any other government agency about the huge gathering inside the Markaz and deliberately disobeyed the government orders, it said.

The Sub District Magistrate of Defence Colony inspected the premises several times and found that around 1,300 people, including foreign nationals, were residing there without maintaining social distance.

It was also found that there were no arrangements of hand sanitizers and face masks, the FIR said.

Police said an extensive data mining has been carried out to identify the people who attended the congregation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Maulana Saad Kandhalvi Delhi Police
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp