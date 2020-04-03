NSA invoked against four of the 13 men arrested for attacking doctors in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against four men who led the local gang that attacked the team of doctors and health workers in Taat Patti Bakhal locality of Indore on Wednesday.

The four prime accused against whom the Indore district administration invoked the NSA are Mohd Mustafa, Mohd Gulrez, Shoaib and Majid. So far, 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the attack and they are all presently housed at the Indore District Jail.

The NSA was invoked against the four men by the district administration on the recommendation of the Indore police on Thursday night.

The four prime accused are likely to be shifted to a Central Jail in some other district.

Meanwhile, undeterred by the Wednesday’s attack, two female doctors - Dr Tripti Katdare and Dr Zakiya Sayyed - who were among the team of doctors and health workers attacked by local residents, returned to the same locality and screened more than eight residents there for the deadly coronavirus on Thursday.

Appreciating the bravery they showed in returning to work despite having come under attack, the Indore district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia termed them "shernis" (lioness') of the state health department.

"We were frightened to return there, but following support of our families, besides assurances of the district collector, CMHO and the DIG, we dared to return to the same locality to perform our incomplete duties," Dr Tripti Katdare said.

Special Armed Force and Special Task Force of state police deployed in Indore's sensitive areas

In the wake of the attack on the team of doctors and health workers and incidents of residents of coronavirus-sensitive areas spitting on a team of health workers in Ranipura area a few days ago, three companies of the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Special Armed Force (SAF) have been pressed into action in the sensitive areas, DIG (Indore) HN Chari Mishra told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The state DGP Vivek Johri reviewed the security arrangements in the sensitive areas of the city, which has turned into one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country after reporting 89 positive cases and five deaths so far.

