Raipur diary

NMDC supports pandemic fight

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) is the leading organisation among the public sector enterprises to have contributed to help the central and state governments in their fight against Covid-19. NMDC decided to advance the royalty payment of RS 200 crore to Chhattisgarh government. The mining giant, with almost 70% share of its total iron-ore production in Dantewada, had declared to donate Rs 150 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Preventive measures are being taken at the headquarters, plants and office premises.

Keeping freight trains on the track

While the nation is witnessing complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the pilots of goods train are at the frontline ensuring that freight services of essential supplies remain well on track. The loco pilots, their assistants and guards keep the goods train on course. All precautionary measures are being undertaken while the Railways freight services continue unabated. The locomotive engines are routinely sanitized, the pilots are seen with face masks and maintaining a safe physical distance. In the Raipur Rail division, the services of 1,493 loco pilots and their assistants are being availed. SECR is ascertaining efficient usage of goods trains at different junctions. Till Wednesday, Chhattisgarh had reported nine COVID- 19 cases. Of these, two were discharged from a Raipur hospital on March 31 following recovery.

3 among 9 Covid-19 positive cases recover

Out of the nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh, three have recovered and have been discharged from isolation ward of AIIMS Raipur. Among the nine positive patients, four have travel history to the UK. Out of the 787 samples sent for testing until now, nine tested positive while 732 came out negative. The reports of remaining are awaited. Five Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS now. The state government will provide 100 beds to government and private hospitals in each of all districts to deal with cases. Doctors in Chhattisgarh have flagged lack of protective gears for those attending to coronavirus patients.

Milk products at the doorstep

Owing to coronavirus concerns, the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd has begun door-to-door delivery of milk and milk-related products in Raipur city. The orders, which should not be less than `500, are received on a WhatsApp number. In `500 one gets milk (2 litres), Paneer (400 gm), pure ghee (100 ml), rabri desert (4 cups), buttermilk (5 packets), curd (400 gram) dairy whitener (10 sachets of 12 gm each). The orders received till 10 pm are delivered next morning and request placed at 10 am are sent the same evening. The government agency is also operating mobile milk parlours across the city for the convenience of the residents.

