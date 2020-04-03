STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utter Nonsense: Congress on Modi's 9 mins-9 pm coronavirus appeal

The party also slammed the govt saying that it has offered no solution to the people's woes especially to the migrant labourers which shows it lacks accountability.

Published: 03rd April 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Reacting strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on Friday to the people to light lamps, torches, candles or even use mobile phone's flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5 to mark India's fight against COVID-19, Congress has called it as an "utter nonsense".

The party also slammed the government saying that the government has offered no solution to the people's woes especially to the migrant labourers which shows it lacks accountability.

Congress Senior leader B.K. Hariprasad said, "Mombatti Jalao is the new Thaali Bajao!" UTTER NONSENSE!

"Zero solutions offered to the migrant labourers or the people walking back hundreds of kilometres.

Not even uttered a word by the government about the measures taken to fight the COVID19. Shows total lack of accountability!" added Hariprasad

ALSO READ | 'On 5th April, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes, light up candles': PM Modi calls for 'bright' show of solidarity to fight COVID-19

The Prime Minister in his video message on Friday once again reached out to the nation amid the 21-day lockdown to spread a message of positivity, community and strength and urged each one to light up a candle or diya on April 5 evening for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ | 'Symbolism important, so are serious ideas': Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi's video message

Days after the stupendous success of the 'Janata curfew', this was Modi's another effort to infuse a sense of purpose to a population of more than 130 crore who should not lose hope amid rising cases of the pandemic.

Congress Modi video message
