Utter Nonsense: Congress on Modi's 9 mins-9 pm coronavirus appeal

NEW DELHI: Reacting strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on Friday to the people to light lamps, torches, candles or even use mobile phone's flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5 to mark India's fight against COVID-19, Congress has called it as an "utter nonsense".

The party also slammed the government saying that the government has offered no solution to the people's woes especially to the migrant labourers which shows it lacks accountability.

Congress Senior leader B.K. Hariprasad said, "Mombatti Jalao is the new Thaali Bajao!" UTTER NONSENSE!

"Zero solutions offered to the migrant labourers or the people walking back hundreds of kilometres.

Not even uttered a word by the government about the measures taken to fight the COVID19. Shows total lack of accountability!" added Hariprasad

The Prime Minister in his video message on Friday once again reached out to the nation amid the 21-day lockdown to spread a message of positivity, community and strength and urged each one to light up a candle or diya on April 5 evening for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Days after the stupendous success of the 'Janata curfew', this was Modi's another effort to infuse a sense of purpose to a population of more than 130 crore who should not lose hope amid rising cases of the pandemic.