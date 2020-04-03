STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WHO team to visit Rajasthan's Tonk district in view of rising coronavirus cases in state

Four of positive cases in Tonk were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin while the remaining 12 are their close contacts.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

An outpatient service opened at a hospital. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A team from the World Health Organisation will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

"There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk.

Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk today," Pilot tweeted.

"We will strictly adhere and follow the report and guidelines as submitted by WHO. Prevention and containment of the virus spread is our utmost priority. If we act responsibly, the spread of the virus can be controlled," he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally of confirmed cases cross 2300, death toll touches 56

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state increased to 154 on Friday while the total number of positive cases in Tonk stands at 16.

Out of the 154, 21 cases including 12 from Tonk were reported on Friday.

Four of positive cases in Tonk were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin while the remaining 12 are their close contacts.

The maximum number of 48 positive cases have been reported from Jaipur followed by 33 cases from Ramganj area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO COVID 19 coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp