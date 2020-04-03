Yogi announces Rs 1000 crore ‘corona care fund’, seeks action against quarantine violators

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought to prepare the state bureaucracy for withdrawal of the lockdown while maintaining the norms of social

distancing at the end of the 21-day period.

He asked the leaders of 11 different teams set up during the lockdown to chalk out a strategy to define how and when the schools, colleges, different markets and malls would reopen in a phased manner after the lockdown period was over.

The CM announced the creation of a ‘corona care fund’ of Rs 1,000 crore as a buffer to deal with any emergency. "With this fund, facilities for testing labs

will be provided and arrangements of ventilators, masks, sanitizers, PPE (Personal

Protection Equipment) etc. would be made," said the CM adding that the

government was keeping the option of reaching out to corporate houses to seek help

under the Corporate Social Responsibility corpus open.

“Efforts will be made to provide examination facilities in every division and all 24

government medical colleges,” he said.

While holding a meeting with Team-11 on Friday, the CM asked the officials to convey a strong message to violators of restrictions.

“An incident like Indore should not happen anywhere in UP. Lodge cases against such people under the Disaster Act. Those who seek to disagree with the norms must be kept under strict supervision. Take strict action against all those who indulge in creating ruckus and resort to lawlessness like in Ghaziabad hospital,” the CM told the officers.

He exhorted the authorities to handle quarantine violators with an iron fist.

“If someone escapes quarantine, then make the administration concerned

accountable. Make large buildings quarantine centres instead of primary

schools,” directed the CM.

He also asked the officials to prepare a list of those doing extraordinary work during the lockdown. “The government will honour such people when the situation becomes normal. Take strict measures to curb black marketing and hoarding. If the essential goods are available at a higher price from the wholesale market itself, then take action against the accused,” directed the CM.

Yogi asked the officials to ensure food was delivered to the needy on time with the

help of voluntary organizations, in coordination with DMs of the districts

concerned and involvement of Anganwadi workers.

He asked the officers to be prepared at two levels—handling the prevailing conditions and post-lockdown scenario. To handle the prevailing situation, keep on

operating community kitchens in every district with diligence with the help of

voluntary organizations, he said. Establish a collection centre to facilitate food

distribution smoothly, directed the CM.

In view of future preparations, he asked them to prepare volunteers from the NSS, NCC, Scouts and Youth Mangal Dal and sensitize them over prevention of corona spread and the steps to be taken during infection. “They will be helpful in supply of food and essential goods and handling any exigency if it arises in future,” added

the CM.

CM Yogi also instructed the officers to prepare a list of doctors both in government

medical facilities and private sector to handle the situation if there was an unprecedented spurt in number of inflictions. “Proper training should be imparted to doctors and medical staff to meet any future challenge. Make a list of beds and ventilators which could be made available in private hospitals if the need arises in future,” he maintained.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari along with other members of Team-11 was also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister also took feedback of the actions taken by

the team.