STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi announces Rs 1000 crore ‘corona care fund’, seeks action against quarantine violators

He also asked officials to prepare a list of those doing extraordinary work during the lockdown. "The government will honour such people when the situation becomes normal," he said.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with officials in UP with social distancing norms in place. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought to prepare the state bureaucracy for withdrawal of the lockdown while maintaining the norms of social
distancing at the end of the 21-day period.

He asked the leaders of 11 different teams set up during the lockdown to chalk out a strategy to define how and when the schools, colleges, different markets and malls would reopen in a phased manner after the lockdown period was over.

The CM announced the creation of a ‘corona care fund’ of Rs 1,000 crore as a buffer to deal with any emergency. "With this fund, facilities for testing labs
will be provided and arrangements of ventilators, masks, sanitizers, PPE (Personal
Protection Equipment) etc. would be made," said the CM adding that the
government was keeping the option of reaching out to corporate houses to seek help
under the Corporate Social Responsibility corpus open.

“Efforts will be made to provide examination facilities in every division and all 24
government medical colleges,” he said.

While holding a meeting with Team-11 on Friday, the CM asked the officials to convey a strong message to violators of restrictions.

 “An incident like Indore should not happen anywhere in UP. Lodge cases against such people under the Disaster Act. Those who seek to disagree with the norms must be kept under strict supervision. Take strict action against all those who indulge in creating ruckus and resort to lawlessness like in Ghaziabad hospital,” the CM told the officers.

He exhorted the authorities to handle quarantine violators with an iron fist.
“If someone escapes quarantine, then make the administration concerned
accountable. Make large buildings quarantine centres instead of primary
schools,” directed the CM.

He also asked the officials to prepare a list of those doing extraordinary work during the lockdown.  “The government will honour such people when the situation becomes normal. Take strict measures to curb black marketing and hoarding. If the essential goods are available at a higher price from the wholesale market itself, then take action against the accused,” directed the CM.

Yogi asked the officials to ensure food was delivered to the needy on time with the
help of voluntary organizations, in coordination with DMs of the districts
concerned and involvement of Anganwadi workers.

He asked the officers to be prepared at two levels—handling the prevailing conditions and post-lockdown scenario. To handle the prevailing situation, keep on
operating community kitchens in every district with diligence with the help of
voluntary organizations, he said. Establish a collection centre to facilitate food
distribution smoothly, directed the CM.

In view of future preparations, he asked them to prepare volunteers from the NSS, NCC, Scouts and Youth Mangal Dal and sensitize them over prevention of corona spread and the steps to be taken during infection. “They will be helpful in supply of food and essential goods and handling any exigency if it arises in future,” added
the CM.

CM Yogi also instructed the officers to prepare a list of doctors both in government
medical facilities and private sector to handle the situation if there was an unprecedented spurt in number of inflictions. “Proper training should be imparted to doctors and medical staff to meet any future challenge. Make a list of beds and ventilators which could be made available in private hospitals if the need arises in future,” he maintained.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari along with other members of Team-11 was also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister also took feedback of the actions taken by
the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Covid-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp