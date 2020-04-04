2 days after Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh’s death, daughter tests positive for coronavirus

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The 35-year-old daughter of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa (67), a Padma Shri awardee and the former hazoori ragi of the Golden Temple has tested coronavirus positive on Saturday, two days after he died of the infection.

She is now undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in Jalandhar’s Civil Hospital.

The deceased's mother, son and daughter-in-law, who were isolated earlier, have tested negative. The authorities have sealed the area where they lived.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Karanbir Singh Sidhu said that the daughter of the late Khalsa has tested positive, but the state health department is yet to make any formal announcement.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Ragi Sabha of Golden Temple in Amritsar announced that it will not participate in any religious ceremonies at Verka, Khalsa's native village near Amritsar, as the villagers had opposed his cremation.

Scared of the virus spread, the people in Verka village did not allow the local administration to cremate the body of Khalsa as locked the gates of the cremation ground. They were led by local congress councillor Harpal Singh. The authorities cremated him in a private field at Fatehgarh Shukar Chak village.

Sabha president Onkar Singh said, "Khalsa had performed kirtans in many houses in the locality but the villagers did not allow his creation in his native place. We have no sympathy for them."

He also questioned the government that if there was a ban of assembly of more than four persons at one place, how could hundreds gather and lock the gates of cremation ground.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded the resignation of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Sukhbir said, "Government should immediately sack Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and take strict action against the culprits."

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal said that it was a shameful act by the villagers and the committee will built a memorial for Khalsa.