STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Come out of your hideouts, get tested, Assam government tells Tablighi attendees

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the Tablighi Jamaat district representatives for the last time to give us their lists of the Tablighi event attendees from Assam.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam government on Saturday made an appeal to the elusive attendees of Delhi’s Tablighi Markaz congregation to come out of their hideouts and get tested.

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the list of the Tablighi attendees from the state was getting bigger day by day.

“The Nizamuddin episode is an evolving story and we haven’t been able to finish it. We appeal to the Tablighi Jamaat district representatives for the last time to give us their lists (of the attendees). They have not extended the kind of support to the government they should have,” Sarma said.

He said he had requested all district magistrates and superintendents of police to talk to the Jamaat leaders and find out exactly how many people attended the congregation. He expressed concerns that more COVID-19 positive cases were emerging across Assam.

“We had sent the samples of 812 people, linked to Nizamuddin congregation and their family members, for lab tests. Twenty four cases were found to be positive and 636 negative. The results of 152 samples were awaited. The persons, who tested negative, are being quarantined and will be tested again after 14 days,” the Minister said.

Of the 25 people who tested positive in Assam, only one has no Nizamuddin link. The man returned to Guwahati from Delhi on March 1 and came into contact with at least 111 people. All of them are being quarantined.

The apartment - Spanish Garden - where the man lives, will be a containment zone, Sarma said. He felt Tibrewal was infected by one among the many people he had met in the state.

“For one person, we had to collect the samples of 111 people. People mingle with others more in villages compared to cities. If 812 people went to Nizamuddin, imagine how many samples we have to collect and test,” the minister said.

Two days ago, he had said that the government could not reach 15 people who attended the Nizamuddin congregation. He rubbished allegations that people, being treated and quarantined, were not fed well. “We are giving better food than what people eat (at home in the lockdown).” The quarantined persons are also being given phones so that they could talk to their family members, Sarma added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam coronavirus cases Himanta Biswa Sarma Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp