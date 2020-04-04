STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Man freed to reduce jail crowding in Maharashtra, kills woman

Navin Gotafode slit the throat of Sushila, wife of Crime Branch head constable Ashok Muley, at around 10 am on Saturday in Nandanvan area of the city.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A history-sheeter who was recently released from jail as part of measures to decrease crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak allegedly killed the wife of a police constable on Saturday, an official said in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Navin Gotafode slit the throat of Sushila, wife of Crime Branch head constable Ashok Muley, at around 10 am on Saturday in Nandanvan area of the city, he said.

"Gotafode was released after a recent order to reduce crowding in jails to avoid an outbreak of coronavirus among inmates.

He wanted to meet Sushila's son as the two were friends from school. Sushila objected to the friendship which angered Gotafode," the official said.

"On Friday night, he came to meet Sushila's son but could not. So he sneaked into their house on Saturday and slit the woman's throat.

Gotafode also attacked the woman's son when he tried to stop him from fleeing," he added.

A murder case has been registered and a hunt was on to nab Gotafode, said zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Nirmala Devi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra murder COVID 19 jail release COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp