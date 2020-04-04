COVID-19: PM Modi directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of PPEs, masks, ventilators
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat and directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi reviewed the countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.
PM @narendramodi also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 4, 2020