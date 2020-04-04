STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on April 5: Government

Published: 04th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image of diyas used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable.

The Army also made a similar appeal and said use soap to wash hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi had also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

"Please refrain from using alcohol-based hand sanitisers tomorrow before lighting candles or diyas," K S Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of PIB, said at a media briefing.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) said, "On 5 April 20, let us be careful while lighting diyas or candles.

Use soaps to wash your hands and not alcohol-based sanitizers prior to lighting.

Together we will fight COVID-19," Modi had said once people everywhere light up lamps, diyas or display flashlights of their mobile phones at their doorsteps or balconies after turning off the lights at home, it will emerge in this "superpower" of brightness that "we are all fighting with a collective resolve".

